FBR chairman visits Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Ashfaq Ahmad on Saturday visited Torkham border and inspected various offices of the customs department.

Pakistan customs collector, Peshawar, Amjadur Rehman, Frontier Corps(FC) commandant Col, Rizwan Nazeer, Sarhad Chamber of commerce president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and other officials were also accompanying him.

Ashfaq Ahmad also went to Torkham Zero-point where he was briefed about the current situation on the border with Afghanistan.

He also met with officials and Torkham custom agents association office-bearers. He heard them and assured them to resolve their genuine problems on priority basis.

He said they want to improve trade relations with Afghanistan and double the import and export target via the Torkham border.

"Initially we have abolished sales tax on fresh fruit imports from Afghanistan to encourage Afghan traders to export their goods to Pakistan," said the FBR Chairman. He added that as they removed the sales tax within a few days import of fresh fruits doubled from Afghanistan.