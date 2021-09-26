Another 20 test positive for dengue fever in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as 20 more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the tally to 219. Of 20 patients, 11 have been reported from the federal capital and nine from Rawalpindi. According to District Health officer Islamabad Capital Territory Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, confirmation of another 11 patients positive for dengue fever took the tally to 145 from ICT of which two have already lost their lives due to the disease. He informed ‘The News’ that a total of 106 patients have been reported from rural areas of the federal capital and 39 from urban areas while the worst-hit area is Tarlai from where a total of 56 patients have so far been reported.