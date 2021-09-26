2 COVID-19 deaths, 202 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another two deaths have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 202 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 2,078 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 140,213 patients have so far been reported positive from the region. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 5.59 per cent and from ICT, 3.6 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the virus claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that took death toll from the district to 1,168. Another 53 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 35,300 of which 33,356 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 776 on Saturday of which 79 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 697.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 910 on Saturday. Confirmation of 149 new cases from ICT took the tally to 104,913. To date, a total of 101,491 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT has got to 2,512 on Saturday.