Police trace four lost teenagers after six hours operation

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Saturday night reunited four teenagers with their families who had lost their way during hiking at the Margalla hills, a police spokesperson said.

According to the details, Muhammad Kashif, Sayed haris, Sayed Tayab and Irfan hailing from Jhang had been in Islamabad for picnic. They boys went to Lohi Dandi for hiking and lost their way.

Upon receiving information about their having been missed, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar directed Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer to trace the boys. Special teams constituted under his supervision including SHO Secretariat Police Station, CRT and others started search operation. After 6 hours long operation, the police teams managed to trace the boys at 1am midnight. They reunited boys with their families who have appreciated police for their timely response and successful efforts to trace them.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations have appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team. He said that, it is our prime responsibility to save the lives of our citizens.