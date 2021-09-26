Man found murdered in Mughalpura

LAHORE : Putrefied body of a 45-year-old man was recovered under mysterious circumstances in the Mughalpura police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was found murdered in the bushes on roadside. Police have collected forensic evidences from crime scene. Further investigation is underway.

GANG OF BIKE THIEVES BUSTED: Police have busted a gang of bike thieves being run by two real brothers Mubashar and Muzaffar in Shadbagh. Police have also recovered nine bikes, spare parts and master keys from their custody. Further investigation is underway.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1056 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1128 were injured. Out of this, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 472 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (67%) Motorbikes were involved, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing number of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 498 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 285 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 111 victims, and at third 79 road accidents in Gujranwala with 77 victims.

The details further reveal that 1128 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 945 males &183 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 213 were under 18 years of age, 584 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 331 victims were reported above 40 years of age.