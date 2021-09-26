‘Wasa Lab staff to be given world class training’

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) held a review meeting of its water testing laboratory at Wasa Head Office here on Saturday.

The progress review meeting was chaired by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz and attended by DMD (O&M) M Ghaffar, Director Finance Asif Fayyaz, Chemist Hafiz Zain and M Bakhtiar.

Wasa’s Chemist M Bakhtiar gave a detailed briefing on Wasa Lab to the participants and presented the annual performance report of Wasa Lab on which the participants expressed satisfaction. MD Wasa announced that all vacant vacancies in Wasa Lab will be filled through a transparent process. He said Wasa Lab was built as per international standards.

MD Wasa also appreciated achieving of ISO Certificate 17025 by Wasa’s lab saying that it was a commendable and an important milestone.

He announced that all the staff of Wasa Lab will be trained as per international standards. He directed that progress of Wasa Lab should be submitted after every 15 days. Wasa was following WHO guidelines for water testing in the lab, he concluded.