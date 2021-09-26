Daycare for policewomen soon

LAHORE: Day care centre will be established soon for women police at Police Lines with the help of Women Development Department. Space has been allocated for this purpose.

A delegation of Women’s Peace Council (WPC) led by its convenor Uzma Kardar who is also Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, met with the DIG Operations on Saturday who gave these directives, The News learnt from the Women’s Peace Council.

The hostel for women police in Police Lines will also be refurbished. At present it is in a dilapidated state.

Funds will be released from DIG Operations office, it was learnt.

In Anti-harassment Cell those police women will be assigned night duty who live in and around that area so that they reach home safely after duty.

Trans community will be treated with dignity and any complaint of GBV (gender-based violence) will be addressed strictly. They will not be harassed or arrested while performing in weddings / births, at homes etc.