JI slams Centre, Sindh govt over hoarding, inflation

Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami held a demonstration on the call of the party’s central chief Sirajul Haq at more than 100 spots across Karachi on Friday to protest against price hike and inflation.
Addressing the main protest held outside the Baitul Mukarram mosque, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the federal and provincial governments for their failure to curb hoarding and for adopting policies that promote inflation.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan himself used to say that the rising price of petrol clearly indicates that the prime minister of the country is a thief,” said Rehman.
“But during the past three years under his own government, the volume of inflation has increased more than it had increased during the previous one decade.”
The JI city chief said that the movement against inflation will gain momentum in the days to come because of the gravity of the situation. “People in large numbers are participating in the protest because they are sick of the policies being implemented by the government.”
Personnel of the Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with the Customs Intelligence and Investigation, have seized...
The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested an IT expert for allegedly defrauding...
A suspected robber was killed and another was wounded in Sohrab Goth on Saturday.According to police, four suspects on...
The novel coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,335. The...
The five-member committee formed by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to investigate the procurement...
The Sindh High Court has directed the finance secretary to ensure the implementation of a single line budget for all...