JI slams Centre, Sindh govt over hoarding, inflation

Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami held a demonstration on the call of the party’s central chief Sirajul Haq at more than 100 spots across Karachi on Friday to protest against price hike and inflation.

Addressing the main protest held outside the Baitul Mukarram mosque, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the federal and provincial governments for their failure to curb hoarding and for adopting policies that promote inflation.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan himself used to say that the rising price of petrol clearly indicates that the prime minister of the country is a thief,” said Rehman.

“But during the past three years under his own government, the volume of inflation has increased more than it had increased during the previous one decade.”

The JI city chief said that the movement against inflation will gain momentum in the days to come because of the gravity of the situation. “People in large numbers are participating in the protest because they are sick of the policies being implemented by the government.”