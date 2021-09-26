Commissioner reviews Chehlum arrangements

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday held a meeting regarding the central procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Iman Hussain (RA) to be held on Tuesday and tasked all the civic agencies with taking necessary measures for the procession.

Shaikh said the procession would be provided foolproof security, and it would be ensured that the Covid-19 standard operating procedures were fully implemented. The commissioner directed various municipal agencies to make sure that all cleanliness measures were taken before the procession. He directed the K-Electric to refrain from any load-shedding and provide uninterrupted power supply on the paths of the procession.

The commissioner directed civic agencies to work in coordination with the organisers of the procession. All the deputy commissioners, and representatives of police, Rangers, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipal Corporations, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and K-Electric attended the meeting. Jafria Alliance Pakistan Secretary Syed Shabbar Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Shodar briefed Shaikh on measures taken for the procession. He said that all the necessary measures were being taken for Chehlum. Complaints regarding presence of sewerage water in different areas were also brought up in the meeting. The commissioner directed the KWSB to resolve all such issues on an emergency basis. He also issued orders to lighten up all the areas where the procession was supposed to pass.