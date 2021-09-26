A broken gift

This refers to the news report ‘KMC to build sports complex at Landhi’s Star Ground’ (September 12). It is heartening to see the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) efforts, but it is important to point out a similar existing complex on Kashmir Road that is now in deplorable conditions. Completed in 2018, the complex contains a football field, bowling alleys, badminton and basketball courts and a gymnasium etc. It is upsetting to see this new park and complex remain locked and the grounds have not been maintained.

Last year’s rains have destroyed the newly constructed bleachers. Barring the swimming pool (already closed) the surrounding park was a popular park visited by residents, but is now closed to general public. It is unfortunate to see such a facility in neglect. The present director says the government order only allows parks to reopen but since the facility is classified as a sports complex, it is off-limits. The authorities should ensure that immediate steps are taken to inaugurate the opening of this complex and the existing park.

Dr Muhammad Tahir Soomro

Karachi