No ordinance on extension of NAB chief: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance to extend Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as the NAB chairman.

Talking to journalists, the law minister said the issue of the possible extension of the incumbent NAB chairman’s tenure has come up in meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan four to five times, local media reported. The situation will become clear next week, he hoped and adding that it was the prime minister’s prerogative to pick a person for the post of the head of the corruption watchdog and that he could only give his advice on the issue. Naseem said the prime minister will consider more than one name for the post and will pick whoever he deems it fit for the slot.