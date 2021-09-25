Modi’s visit: Indian Americans protest outside White House

WASHINGTON, DC: Dozens of Indian Americans gathered at Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, to protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

Chanting slogans and holding placards that read “Save India from fascism”, the protesters on Thursday castigated Modi over human rights violations, persecution of Muslims and other minorities, new farm laws, and the crackdown in IIOJ&K.

A number of people from Sikh community also staged a demonstration demanded freedom of east Punjab and creation of Khalistan. Since his election as India’s prime minister in 2014, Modi has been accused of presiding over an unprecedented religious polarisation in his country, with several laws discriminating against minority groups, mainly its 200 million Muslims.