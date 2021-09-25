JUIF activists protest price-hike

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) activists staged protest against illegal recruitment in the departments of education and health and the rising inflation rate.

The demonstrators marched from Jamrud Press Club up to Bab-e-Khyber. On the occasion, Maulana Gul Nawaz criticised the illegal recruitments in the education and health offices in the area.

He termed the recruitment of non-locals on the seats of tribal people as oppressive and said that the transfer policy of the bureaucracy to occupy the seats in the tribal districts was not acceptable to the local people.

Other speakers said the poverty rate and price hike were increasing in the country with each passing day. They said the PTI government claimed to form a state like Madinah, but the government has failed to give the rights to the people.