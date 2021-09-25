CCPO says 61 cops sacked this year over various charges

PESHAWAR: Authorities have dismissed 61 cops while action was taken against 1,854 policemen in the provincial capital during the current year for corruption, misuse of power, negligence and other tainted practices, said a senior police officer on Friday.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters that action had been taken against a number of policemen for corrupt practices, misuse of authority and negligence.

“As many as 61 policemen were dismissed, three were compulsorily retired while different actions were taken against 1,854 other cops for corrupt practices, misusing their authority or not performing duty,” the CCPO said.

He added that there was a system to keep a check on the performance of those who were found involved in corruption as well as negligence, adding rewarding the policemen was going one side by side for their excelling performance.

The Peshawar Police chief said steps had been taken to improve the operation as well as investigation wings of the force while measures were being taken to introduce technology in policing. He added that officials committed to people service were being encouraged through rewards.