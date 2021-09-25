Police chalk out security plan for ‘chehlum’

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have chalked out foolproof security plan for ‘chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussan (R.A) and strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and religious gatherings in the city.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman chaired a meeting to review and finalize the security plan which was attended among others by DIGs, AIGs and SSPs of Islamabad.

According to police plan, heavy contingents of Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession to be taken out from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) would himself monitor the overall security arrangements while all other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing their duties in a responsible manner.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts, lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The streets and redundant tracks will be closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements would be made along the route of procession. The procession will be monitored through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance and drone cameras and DG (Safe City) would supervise all this process.