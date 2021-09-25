SPI eases by 0.07pc WoW

KARACHI: Weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) went down 0.07 percent week-on-week, and up 13.88 percent year-on-year during the 7-day period ended September 23, 2021, data showed on Friday.

Inflation report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) attributed the decrease in the prices to bananas, onions, garlic, pluse moong, pulse mash, wheat flour bag, pulse gram, pulse masoor, rice Irri, and potatoes.

For the week under review, SPI was recorded at 157.19 points against 157.30 points registered previously.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, prices of 20 items increased, 10 decreased, while prices of 21 items remained unchanged.