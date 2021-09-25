‘Mentally ill’ man detained after he pulled out nail of three-year-old son

Police took a man into custody for denailing his minor son in Hijrat Colony on Friday. The arrest was made after neighbours informed the Police Helpline Madadgar 15 about the incident. Police said they had to break into the house because the victim's wife did not open the gate for them.

Police took three-year-old Arham’s father, namely Faisal, into custody. However, the minor boy’s mother refused to register a case against her husband, claiming that her husband was mentally ill. The suspect also admitted that he had tortured his son and apologised for his mistake. Further investigations are under way.