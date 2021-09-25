Kyrgyzstan instability looms as five PMs jailed

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: For prime ministers in Kyrgyzstan, a poor and mountainous republic in Central Asia, the job description invites the very real prospect of jail.
Djoomart Otorbayev, 66, last week became the fifth former premier to be detained on corruption-related charges since January, when the ex-Soviet country overwhelmingly elected a new president, Sadyr Japarov.
The arrests spotlight concerns about fresh instability in the impoverished republic of 6.5 million ahead of parliamentary elections in November. Three of the last four presidents were ousted in protests, in 2005, in 2010 and in 2020.
RABAT: Morocco’s capital Rabat elected a woman as mayor for the first time on Friday, meaning three of the...
GENEVA: The first eight months of the year saw 785 migrants die trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, more than...
NEW DELHI: Gunmen dressed as lawyers shot dead a notorious Indian gangster inside a Delhi courtroom on Friday before...
VIENNA: Twenty-five years after its adoption, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has made the world a safer...
BERLIN: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany’s general...
Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...