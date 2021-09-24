DG PHA issued notice in plea against cutting of trees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notice to Parks & Horticultural Authority (PHA) DG and sought his personal appearance on a petition seeking a ban on cutting of trees without any legislation.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petition moved by Advocate Sheraz Zaka. He pleaded it was yet unclear that what legislative measures had been taken by the Punjab government regarding cutting of trees.

He submitted that the superior courts have laid down dictum that legislation must be passed regarding cutting of trees. He pointed out that there was a law on plantation of trees but no on cutting of trees.

He said housing societies had played havoc with environment by cutting trees. The court observed that smog season was round the corner in October and November and PHA and environmental protection agency should apprise the court as what measures had been taken regarding those culprits involved in cutting of trees. The court adjourned hearing for a week.