Germany opposes Taliban request to speak to UNGA

KABUL, Afghanistan: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has voiced his country’s opposition to the request of the acting Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi to address the United Nations General Assembly.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres requested to address the UNGA. Muttaqi has appointed Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of Taliban’s political office, as the Afghan envoy to UN, Reuters reported. Maas, however, said addressing the UN serves no purpose. “To schedule a show at the United Nations won’t serve anything,” he said.
According to the German FM, actions and upholding commitments are more important and will be what the international community will judge the caretaker cabinet is based on. “What is important are concrete deeds and not just words, including on human rights and in particular the rights of women and on an inclusive government and distancing from terrorist groups,” Maas said. Maas added, however, it is good to communicate with the caretaker cabinet in Kabul.
NEW DELHI: Ahead of the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington this week, the US has ruled out adding India or...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said Pakistan would approach Interpol to unearth the...
LONDON: Britain must act on the world stage to help end human rights abuses by a “brutal occupying military force”...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly today , will present...
ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the fake data entry of former prime minister Nawaz...
UNITED NATIONS: The five permanent Security Council members are united on seeking a stable Afghanistan, UN...