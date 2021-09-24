Germany opposes Taliban request to speak to UNGA

KABUL, Afghanistan: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has voiced his country’s opposition to the request of the acting Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi to address the United Nations General Assembly.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres requested to address the UNGA. Muttaqi has appointed Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of Taliban’s political office, as the Afghan envoy to UN, Reuters reported. Maas, however, said addressing the UN serves no purpose. “To schedule a show at the United Nations won’t serve anything,” he said.

According to the German FM, actions and upholding commitments are more important and will be what the international community will judge the caretaker cabinet is based on. “What is important are concrete deeds and not just words, including on human rights and in particular the rights of women and on an inclusive government and distancing from terrorist groups,” Maas said. Maas added, however, it is good to communicate with the caretaker cabinet in Kabul.