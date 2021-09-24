Chashma Project to address food security challenges, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) Project as of vital importance to address the food security issues and challenges confronting the KP.

He stated this while addressing the Kisan Convention organized by KP Agriculture Department in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan hoped that the federal government would extend full support and Prime Minister Imran Khan would play his role to materialize the proposed project of CRBC.

He hoped the project, when implemented, would irrigate thousands acres of land of the southern districts which would resultantly bring in agricultural revolution not only in the southern region but the entire province.

The chief minister said the KP government was paying special attention to the development of the agriculture sector in line with the vision and directives of the prime minister.

He added that the KP had increased the annual budget of the agriculture sector from Rs 700 million to Rs 8 billion, adding the additional funds of Rs 5 billion had been allocated for the agriculture sector besides investment of billions of rupees by the federal government.

The chief minister said the provincial government was working for the development of command areas of dams, adding 140 water courses had been completed so far by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and work on another 80 was in progress which would be completed within the next two months. He said a total of 400 water courses would be completed in the next two years which would irrigate 196,000 acres of land and bring about revolution in the agriculture sector of the province.

Earlier, chief guest of the convention, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the Kisan Card Scheme and inaugurated construction of the building of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan, Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Project and Agricultural Research Stations.

Under the first phase of the Kisan Card scheme farmers’ databases would be improved and targeted subsidies for machinery and inputs, etc would be provided to the farmers.

In the second phase of the scheme, the farmers would be provided with different facilities, including the provision of interest free/ low markup loans, crop insurance and any other financial assistance in respect of natural calamities.