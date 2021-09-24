 
Friday September 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Italy grapples with judicial reform

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system is one of the toughest tasks facing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, but one it cannot avoid. Judicial reform is one of the conditions attached by Brussels to almost 200 billion euros that Italy expects to receive in European Union post-virus recovery funds over the next few years.

More From World

More From Latest