 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Auqaf Deptt employee arrested on graft charges

Peshawar

Bureau report
September 23, 2021

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arrested an employee of the Auqaf Department on charges of corruption and misuse of authority.

An official said the bureau launched a probe against officials of the Auqaf Department after receiving several complaints.

The official added the accused Ashraf Ali in league with other officials fraudulently changed the nature of a piece of land from agriculture to industrial to obtain a lease of waqf properties at Mani Khela and Ghala Dher in Mardan for the establishment of a housing society.

The accused was produced before the accountability court to obtain his physical remand. The official said an investigation was underway to discover more facts.

