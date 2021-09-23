Auqaf Deptt employee arrested on graft charges

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arrested an employee of the Auqaf Department on charges of corruption and misuse of authority.
An official said the bureau launched a probe against officials of the Auqaf Department after receiving several complaints.
The official added the accused Ashraf Ali in league with other officials fraudulently changed the nature of a piece of land from agriculture to industrial to obtain a lease of waqf properties at Mani Khela and Ghala Dher in Mardan for the establishment of a housing society.
The accused was produced before the accountability court to obtain his physical remand. The official said an investigation was underway to discover more facts.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Delegation from Namal University Mianwali visited Higher Education Department KP Peshawar regarding joint...
PESHAWAR: Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin here on Wednesday...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the manual electoral system changed the...
MANSEHRA: The Food Department has begun releasing the subsidised wheat quota to millers to control the soaring prices...
PESHAWAR: All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a demonstration here on Wednesday to protest against...