Dengue cases on the rise in Khyber

JAMRUD: Dengue virus cases have been on the rise in Khyber tribal district, local source said on Wednesday.
In Jamrud tehsil, three persons were affected by dengue virus, including a father and daughter and one schoolteacher.
A local medical professional, Dr Hameed, told this correspondent that dengue virus was spreading rapidly in Khyber district and so far most of the cases have been registered in Landikotal, where more than 1200 people have been affected.
He urged people to spray mosquito repellents in their homes to prevent the spread of dengue virus and apply mosquito repellent lotion on hands and feet before going to bed at night and while wearing open-sleeved clothes.
He said that the government had not taken any special measures to control the dengue virus in the district so far.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Delegation from Namal University Mianwali visited Higher Education Department KP Peshawar regarding joint...
PESHAWAR: Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin here on Wednesday...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the manual electoral system changed the...
MANSEHRA: The Food Department has begun releasing the subsidised wheat quota to millers to control the soaring prices...
PESHAWAR: All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a demonstration here on Wednesday to protest against...