Asad edges Shehryar in three-set thriller

ISLAMABAD: Asad Zaman (Pak) edged out Shehryar Anees (Pak) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 in a hard fought three-set match in the first leg of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 & Under here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In another match, Hamza Roman (Pak) upset third seed Boris Adhikari of Nepal. In girls singles, Haniya Minhas and Amna Ali Qayum qualified for the final. Haniya continued her fine form and beat Zainab Ali Raja with conceding a point 6-0, 6-0.

Khawar Hyat Khan SEVP-PTF visited PTF Complex Wednesday and witnessed some of the matches.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Asad Zaman (Pak) bt Shehryar Anees (Pak) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4; Hamza Roman (Pak) bt Boris Adhikarai (Nep) 6-1, 6-2; Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Darsheel Shrestha (Nep) 6-1, 6-3.

Boys singles positions: Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Amir Mazari (Pak) 6-1, 6-2; Ali Zain (Pak) bt Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak) 6-2, 6-2; Omar Jawad Ali Malik (Pak) bt Nabeel Qayum (Pak) 6-2, 7-6(2); Nishad Joshi (Nep) bt Abu Bakar (Pak) 6-3, 6-0.