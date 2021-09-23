MCCP stresses gender equality

LAHORE: Male Champions of Change Pakistan (MCCP) and Australian High Commissioner hosted the group’s meeting, bringing together leading CEOs from the private sector, committing to inclusive and progressive work forces and organisations, a statement said on Wednesday.

The event was organised in line with MCCP’s core mission of achieving gender equality and advancing more and more as well as diverse women in leadership.

Held at the Australian High Commissioner’s residence in Islamabad and was attended by key Chief Executive Officers of leading organizations in Pakistan including Aziz Boolani CEO Serena Hotels, Duraid Qureishi CEO HUM Network, Irfan Wahab Khan CEO Telenor Pakistan, Geoffery Shaw The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fiza Farhan Convener Male Champions of Change Pakistan, Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim CEO Mobilink Jazz, Navid Fazal CEO Interloop Limited, Yasir Ashfaq CEO Pakistan Microfinance Investment Corporation (PMIC), Khayyam Mushir Partner EY Ford Rhodes and Munib Nawaz, a fashion design and entrepreneur.

“It is an absolute honor to convene this powerful coalition of male leaders passionate and determined to create inclusive and progress organisations,

becoming part of the global coalition of 270 CEOs from Australia who have pledged and showcased transformative results for #genderequality and #womenleadership,” said Fiza Farhan, convener MCC Pakistan.

Fiza, who opened the meeting, referred to the “Listen, Learn & Lead” philosophy of Champions of Change Coalition Australia, a cohort of 260 plus CEOs, which MCC Pakistan was a proud part of.

During the event, members focused on progress to ensure the group is meeting its objectives and improving performance on the gender equality measures they are seeking to advance in line with their strategic action themes.