Tobacco growers stage protest

SWABI: Tobacco growers here on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration demanding Pakistan Tobacco Board to purchase their crops being piled up in godowns.

Addressing the protest demonstration, chairman Tobacco Growers Association of Pakistan, Liaqat Yousafzai said that tobacco crops amounting millions of rupees has been stored in godowns that should be purchased immediately.

He said that tobacco growers were facing financial problems due to production that had not been purchased yet.

Protesters also set ablaze tobacco bales and staged a sit-in to press their demands. They said protest would continue till their demands met.