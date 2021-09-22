According to some news reports, the government has proposed to increase gas prices by up to 37 percent for some consumers. Instead of burdening consumers, it is suggested that the government takes measures to catch the people stealing gas.

Presently, more than 10 percent of Pakistan’s gas production is unaccounted for, and of that, up to 50 percent is stolen. A check on theft of gas will eliminate the need to raise gas prices. Initially it may prove difficult as quite a large part of the theft takes place in KP, where the PTI has been in power .

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi