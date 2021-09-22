 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
No respite

Newspost

September 22, 2021

Afghanistan is a hotbed of various regional and international conflicts. The Afghans have long been struggling for peace and stability, but, unfortunately, peace has remained a distant dream. Since the fall of Kabul, a huge threat to the Taliban is the IS-Khorasan.

After the attack on Kabul airport that claimed more than one hundred lives, including those of 13 US troops, the IS-K has recently launched another attack on Sunday. The locals are living their life with fear and a large number of people have migrated to other countries for safety. The incumbent Taliban regime must take concrete measures to deal with the terrorist groups in order to bring peace and stability in the region, for any war in Afghanistan is likely to affect Pakistan as well.

Shoaib Haleem

Quetta

