Living in the past

For three years the incumbent government and its minister have had nothing but harsh criticism for the former government -- led by the PML-N. Whenever the ruling party is called out for something, it hurriedly heaps the blame onto its predecessor.

Undoubtedly, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the succeeding lockdowns have disrupted the daily lives of people and have weakened the country’s economy. They have also resulted in an increase in unemployment as business went under, leading to inflation, but blaming the former government and the opposition is not the solution. The PTI should try to strengthen its own policies to address the problems at hand rather than censuring the former government. This is the only way to bring about the change that was promised.

Sameer Ali Areejo

Gambat