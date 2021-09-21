Murderer held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in the murder of a student of International Islamic University.
According to the police Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police along with Punjab CTD apprehended Syed Abid Ali Shah son of Hassan Ali Shah, resident of Kurram Agency in connection with the murder of one Muhammad Bilal Khan son of Obaidullah, resident of Challas.
The victim, then a resident of street 87, house 387, Sector G-9/4 Islamabad and was stabbed to death near Islamabad Model School No. 2 in the limits of Karachi company police station on 10 June 2019.
