PCB lacks professionalism: Umar Gul

LAHORE: Former cricketer Umar Gul has said that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become the assistant coach of the Balochistan team but they changed their decision without informing him.
Taking to Twitter, Gul questioned PCB’s professionalism as he cancelled his other commitments following the assurance from the board.
“I’m disheartened to see professionalism is often missing at the PCB. Having gone through the process & assured by Grant Bradburn that I have been recommended for Assistant Coach of Baluchistan. And without any information I get to know Raj Hans has been preferred?” he wrote.
KARACHI: Galle Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar says his tem will perform better in the next LPL season.“Coming into...
LAHORE: National Command and Operation Centre has given permission to Pakistan Cricket Board to host 25 percent...
KARACHI: The third Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament will start at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium here from Tuesday...
MADRID: Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday after scoring twice in two minutes to pull off an incredible...
LOS ANGELES: World number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the...
PARIS: Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored...