PCB lacks professionalism: Umar Gul

LAHORE: Former cricketer Umar Gul has said that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become the assistant coach of the Balochistan team but they changed their decision without informing him.

Taking to Twitter, Gul questioned PCB’s professionalism as he cancelled his other commitments following the assurance from the board.

“I’m disheartened to see professionalism is often missing at the PCB. Having gone through the process & assured by Grant Bradburn that I have been recommended for Assistant Coach of Baluchistan. And without any information I get to know Raj Hans has been preferred?” he wrote.