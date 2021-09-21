History lessons

The habitual dependence of Asian states on foreign loans is detrimental for them. Asian leaders must learn a lesson from the devastating withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, which led the Afghan people to fend for themselves.

The launching of the Build Back Better World Partnership (B3W) to counter China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) by the G7 is a clear sign of a divide between Asia and the West. The notion that for one empire to rise, another must fall should be replaced with the idea of mutual co-existence, since mutual co-existence is the only way forward.

Hummayoun Khan

Jhal Magsi