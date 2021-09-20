Brigadier (r) Jan Nadir remembered

Islamabad : A memorial reference was held for Brigadier (r) Jan Nadir, the founding president of the Adventure Foundation Pakistan, at the Adventure Complex here on Sunday.

The event was attended by members of the foundation, SOS Village Dodhial and people from different walks of life, who paid tribute to Brig Jan Nadir for his contributions to the field of social welfare, outdoor education, and promotion of adventure pursuits in the country.

Noted among participants were AFP president Ali Hassan Habib, vice-president Aftabur Rehman Rana and secretary Jehan Ara Moin, former president Brig (r) Ikram Khan, Brig (r) Muhammad Karim, Brig (r) Manzoor Bhatti, Colonel (r) Zulfiqar Rathor, Huma Baig, Khaoula, Sabrina, Umar, Zubair Usmani, Saeed Tariq Siddique, Bilal Mustafa Syed, Colonel (r) Manzoor Hussain, Fiaz Mehboob, Major (r) Tariq, Colonel (r) Abbass, Ashraf Aman, Karar Haidri, Naikbam, Tahir Imran and Brig (r) Haider and others. They joined the meeting either in person and online.

The speakers paid tribute to Brig Jan Nadir Khan for his services and contributions in the field of social welfare, outdoor education, and promotion adventure pursuits in Pakistan.

They also praised the deceased for his lifelong dedication and commitment for the character building of young people and polishing their leadership skills by involving them in outdoor adventure and environmental education programmes.

The participants adopted a resolution declaring the AFP Outdoor Pursuits Training Centre in Mangal Abbottabad the Jan Nadir Khan Outdoor Pursuits Training Centre.

The speakers said Brig (r) Jan Nadir, the founder president of the Adventure Foundation Pakistan, passed away on September 8 at the age of 95 years and that he was a true patriot and a lifelong believer and promoter of turning the youth of Pakistan into leaders through outdoor pursuits.

They said Brigadier (r) Jan Nadir also fostered a whole village in the Dhodial area for orphan children and his contribution toward developing leadership qualities in the youth would always be a motivating factor for everyone him.

The speakers said the APF's founding president was a man of principles and an inspiration for thousands of people, who came across him.