Rainy spell from today to subside humidity

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a rainy spell from tonight (Monday) through Saturday (September 25) saying the humid and hot weather will subside due to thundershowers.

According to the PMD, the monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country on Monday evening/night and continue until Saturday (September 25).

Under the influence of this weather system, rains coupled with wind and thundershowers amid isolated heavy falls is expected from Monday to Friday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps.

Also, rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan, South Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan), Eastern Balochistan (Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat (and in Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana) from September 23 to September 25.

About the possible impacts of the rains, the PMD said the prevailing very humid and hot weather conditions were likely to subside due to the rainy spell. It, however, warned that Windstorm could damages vulnerable structures.