Two shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two persons and injured another in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, on Sunday, local and official sources said.
They said Younas Khan and Sajid Khan, stated to be uncle and nephew, were standing outside their house in Muhammad Ali Chowk area in Akahel, killing both of them on the spot. Another person sustained injuries in the attack.
The injured was shifted to a hospital.The accused managed to escape after committing the crimes. The motives behind the killing is to be stated an old enmity.
