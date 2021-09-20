LAHORE: A three-day course on data analysis in performance auditing was conducted by Directorate General, The Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore, via Zoom under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan. This course was actively attended by 21 officers across the country.

Over the years, data analysis has not only become an essential part of the audit process for the vast majority of audit organisations. It has become an essential tool in performance auditing along with other analytical tools. The purpose of course was to enhance the analytical skills of participants and to sharpen their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing. The contents of the course were concepts and techniques about social benefits and costs, financial and economic analysis, time value of money, concepts of compounding and discounting, sensitivity testing, net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR), their application and importance in data analysis.

“Advance Microsoft Excel” is used in elaborating data analysis techniques. The training module was well-planned which comprehensively covered all the important domains of data analysis in performance auditing.

Detailed guidance on the concepts and techniques of cost-benefit analysis, its application to various public and private sector projects and programmes was well elaborated in the short course.

The Performance Audit Wing (PAW) has been imparting training to public sector departments and other supreme audit institutions for the past 40 years to improve and develop their human resource capital.