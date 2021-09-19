Three blasts kill three people in Jalalabad

KABUL: Two people were killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country´s first deadly attack since the United States withdrew."In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP.
"Women and children were among the injured," he added.
An official from the health department of Nangarhar province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead.
Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on. Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Islamic State group´s Afghanistan branch.
A chaotic US-led evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who worked for international forces was marred by a devastating bomb attack claimed by IS which killed scores of people. But since the last American troop left on August 30, the violence-wracked country plagued by fighting, bombs and air strikes, has been free of major incidents.
