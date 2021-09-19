Pak Army troops participate in UN’s ‘Shared Destiny-2021’ drill

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops have participated in the multinational UN Peacekeeping Exercise ‘Shared Destiny-2021’ conducted at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People’s Liberation Army.
The troops from Pakistan, China, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the multinational event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received. The exercise focused on training for operations executed by UN peacekeepers in different missions.
All the participants greatly appreciated the participation of Pakistani contingent, their level of expertise and Pakistan’s continued large scale contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.
ISLAMABAD:The national tally of Covid-19 cases on Saturday witnessed a decline in positivity ratio to 4.4 percent as...
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, during his conversation with anchor Shahzad Iqbal, in the...
WASHINGTON: Just after the US military launched a Hellfire missile to stop a white Toyota Corolla it believed to be an...
LONDON: After getting paid £920,000 on 17 August 2021 through a London High Court order and receiving an estimated...
GUJRAT: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif “has...
KABUL: Girls were excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan on Saturday, after the country´s new...