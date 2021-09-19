School bags distributed among students

LAKKI MARWAT: Marwat Islahi Jirga (MIJ) distributed school bags among students here on Saturday.
Director Intelligence FBR and member of Marwat Islahi Jirga, Dr Bashirullah Khan Marwat, distributed bags to schoolchildren at the Government Primary School Jandarkhel (Dallokhel), in collaboration with Eesar Welfare Society.
President of All Marwat Welfare Forum Muhammad Adnan Khan, President of Zangikhel Welfare Society Muhammad Ilyas Khan and President of Eesar Welfare Society Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Dr Bashirullah Khan Marwat, Mohammad Adnan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas Khan, Saadullah Khan advocate, Mahmood Khan and school’s head teacher Ahmad Jan Khan in a short speech stressed on the children, saying that various welfare bodies of Marwat tribe would continue helping the deserving students to continue their education.
HARIPUR: A cricket tournament among young inmates that lasted for more than a month was won by the University xi team...
TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked the party...
TIMERGARA: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Malakand on Saturday announced annual results for higher...
MARDAN: Federal Minister of State and Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said on Saturday that the issue of...
PESHAWAR: Civil society and organisations working for a clean environment on Saturday welcomed the drive launched by...
PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court to seek disqualification of Senator Zeeshan...