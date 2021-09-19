Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while shallow monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern and lower southern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next few days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Mangla and Murree.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 25.4°C.