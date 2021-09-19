Govt steps help mining sector collect record revenue: CM

LAHORE : The revolutionary steps taken by the Punjab government for welfare and betterment of the mining sector helped the department collect record revenue of over Rs 10.19 billion for fiscal year 2020-21.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that better utilisation of mining resources would be ensured in the province. He said restrictions on the cement industry had been lifted for the development of the construction sector and 22 NOCs [no objection certificates] were being issued for new cement factories.

Buzdar said that NOCs for installation of 10 cement plants had so far been issued during the last three years, while the process for issuing more NOCs for more such plants in Punjab was under way. The new cement factories would generate more job opportunities and result in economic development of the backward areas.

He said the steps taken by the government for development of salt and coal industries were yielding positive results, as Punjab Mineral Development Corporation had collected Rs 1.64 billion revenue. He said that 21 rock salt exploration licences had been issued for promotion of the salt industry and production capacity had been increased with the launch of four coal and eight salt mines.

The ban on coal mining had been lifted and transparency ensured in the public auction of 20 blocks of coal. The mineral cadastral system has been introduced to provide timely information. The CM said that e-Fighting & Office Automation System had been implemented with the cooperation of the PITB [Punjab Information Technology Board], whereas Human Resource Management Information System had also been introduced in Mines & Minerals Department.

In-service training courses have already been started in the Mines & Minerals Department and 3,000 workers provided professional training. For the purpose, a state-of-the-art in-service training academy had been established in Punjab School of Mines Katas.

He said Mine Sample Testing Laboratory Khushab was being restored besides providing better facilities there. New offices of Deputy Director Mines and Minerals have been set up at Khushab and Mianwali. The CM said that steps were being taken for ensuring welfare, betterment and safety of miners across the province, adding that the inspection system had been digitalised to ensure safety of miners.

A rescue squad has been set up at Sargodha Bridge 111 to deal with emergencies and untoward incidents during mining. Along with it, scholarships for miners'' children have been increased by 300 per cent as an amount of Rs 80 million has been distributed among 5,600 children of miners for the purpose. A special grant of Rs 6,000 per month was being given to the disabled miners, he added. The chief minister said a 10-bed Mines/Labour Welfare Hospital has been set up in Makarwal, Mianwali while six mines labour welfare dispensaries were also being set up in the remote areas for providing medical facilities to the miners.

A mobile health unit has also been set up for the miners in Chakwal district while three water supply schemes and RO plants were being set up in Basti Daher, Makarwala and Choa Saidan Shah.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to remove Pakistan from the travel red list.

In a press statement, the CM said that lifting of travel ban on Pakistanis by the UK was a good omen which would provide immense relief to Pakistanis who were living abroad, especially in the UK.

He termed the UK a good friend and a trading partner of Pakistan.

"We appreciate the decision of UK to remove Pakistan from the red list", he added.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about the incident of alleged rape of a woman during a dacoity.

The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest. Usman Buzdar ordered for ensuring justice to the affected woman.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the elder brother of senior journalist Abid Tehami.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.