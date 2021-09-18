 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Work-related accidents, illnesses kill nearly 2m each year: UN

World

AFP
September 18, 2021

Geneva: Work-related illnesses and injuries kill nearly two million people annually, largely because of long working hours, the UN said Friday, warning the pandemic would surely worsen the situation.

The first-ever joint assessment by the UN’s health and labour agencies of the global disease and injury burden linked to jobs stretches from 2000 to 2016, and does not include the dramatic shifts in working conditions brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.

More From World

More From Latest