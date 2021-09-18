Crowd catches, beats up fleeing robber in SITE

A suspected robber on Friday was severely beaten up by a crowd that caught him while he was trying to flee after wounding a boy during a mugging bid. Police said the incident took place in the SITE area where two suspects on a motorcycle were trying to flee after shooting and injuring a boy during an attempted mugging.
A score of people gathered after the firing and managed to catch one of the fleeing suspects. The crowd badly beat the robber up before handing him over to police. The suspects had shot and injured 16-year-old Asim Buksh over offering resistance during mugging, police said, adding that the crowd caught one of the suspects and his accomplice managed to escape the scene.
The injured boy and robber were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The incidents of vigilante justice are increasing in Karachi as this was the fourth incident to have occurred in recent days in the city in which a crowd killed or tortured fleeing street criminals.
Three suspected militants were arrested during joint raids conducted by police and an intelligence agency on...
The novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,243 from...
The Sindh government has decided to use various sources of water, including the installation of desalination plants,...
A senior female physician in Karachi, who claims to be the only female gastroenterologist working at any public sector...
The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt-of-court notice against the revenue department’s registration, stamp and...
A body bearing torture marks was found in the outskirts of the city on Friday. Police said the body was found in...