Event held to promote reading habit

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Library book club organised an online event to promote reading habit. The books of this month were “Gulistan by Saadi Shirazi” translated into Urdu by Qazi Sajjad Hussain and “Red Birds” written by Mohammad Hanif. The introductory talk on “Gulistan by Saadi Shirazi” was presented by Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia, assistant professor, Department of Persian Language, Punjab University Oriental College. While presenting the main theme and style of the book, Dr Zareen explained the wisdom of Saadi Shirazi and its importance for souls. The talk on the second book was presented by Faisal Nazir, assistant Pprofessor, Department of English Language, University of Karachi.
