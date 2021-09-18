Varsity staff hold rallies for allowances

LAHORE:The teachers and staff of COMSATS University on Friday conducted protest rallies in Lahore, Sahiwal, Vehari, Attock and Wah campuses to demand immediate approval of 10% Adhoc Relief Allowance 2021 and 25% Disparity Reduction Allowance as announced by the government. According to a press release hundreds of faculty members in each campus participated in the rallies and showed their discontent on delaying approval of the allowances. Addressing the rally, COMSATS University Academic Staff Association (ASA) President Dr Ahmad Qamar urged that employees should be given immediate relief by approving these allowances.
