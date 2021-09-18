Negligent officers won’t stay on posts: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that no negligence will be tolerated in finding solution to public problems as those failing to deliver have no right to stay on their posts.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that good performers would be appreciated while strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the public service.

Officers would have to go out in the field to improve service delivery as one was unable to garner facts or understand the public problems while sitting in the offices, he added. “I have resumed surprise visits to different areas to solve the public problems on-the-spot,” the CM said and added he inspected various government departments during a surprise visit to Sambrial and Sialkot on Thursday, he added. Action would be initiated if any laxity was observed and only those officers would stay on the posts who would serve masses, added the CM.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT DESK: It has been decided in principle that a foreign investment desk would be set up at the chief minister’s office, to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in the province. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced it while talking to a delegation of Taavun Group, which called on him at his office, here on Friday.

The CM said that the scope of foreign direct investment would also be expanded to other sectors while fully encouraging FDI in remote and South Punjab areas. He promised giving full protection to the investment opportunities adding that a conducive environment was being provided to the investors.

The government has encouraged a business friendly environment and the best opportunities were offered to the businessmen, the chief minister affirmed. The Central Business District will turn out to be an economic game-changer initiative, the chief minister asserted and hoped that Mubarak Center will encourage trade and economic activities in the provincial capital. Chief Secretary, SPU head, secretaries of P&D and finance departments, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

seeks report: The chief minister has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding death of a six-year-old child due to alleged negligence of doctor in the area of Rajanpur. Usman Buzdar directed to hold inquiry against the responsible and said that negligence in the treatment and looking after patients in the hospitals would not be tolerated.