‘80pc UAE population vaccinated against coronavirus’

ABU DHABI: Eighty per cent of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 80.29 per cent of the UAE’s total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 91.32 per cent of the population has received one dose, according to the health ministry.

The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19.2 million. This takes the rate of doses to 194.60 per 100 people. A total of 83,410 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.