One killed as Pakistani-origin family attacked in Canada

ISLAMABAD: An early-morning kidnapping of a Hamilton (Canada) man of Pakistani origin during a violent home invasion left one of his sons dead and another son shot before the 63-year-old was later found in serious condition, police say.

Faqir Ali was found on Beach Boulevard near the Burlington Lift Bridge around 9am ET Thursday with serious, life-threatening injuries, Hamilton police spokesperson Const Indy Bharaj said, according to international media. Ali was “taken forcefully” from his home near Glancaster Road and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope around 3am, said police.

Khalid Suleman, Ali’s brother-in-law, said from his home in Pakistan on Thursday that the whole family is “shocked.” “[My sister] told me ... ‘someone ... broke doors, and shoot my children and abduct my husband,’” Suleman said.

Officers found Ali’s sons, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds, Bharaj said, adding one has died and the other was in surgery as of 10am. “It’s disturbing,” said the media relations officer, noting the incident marks the third shooting the city has seen in the past week. “This isn’t something that Hamilton should ever get used to.”

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, but are still working to determine a motive. The victims were not known to police. Bharaj said he does not believe the suspects made contact with police at any point. “Our understanding is that there were multiple people involved,” he added, but he was not immediately able to provide suspect descriptions. Police also believe a dark SUV was involved. Following the kidnapping, Bharaj said police believed Ali’s life was in danger.