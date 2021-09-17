 
Friday September 17, 2021
ITF allots two junior events to Pakistan

Sports

September 17, 2021

KARACHI: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has allotted two international junior events (grade-5) to Pakistan. The first event is to be held from November 8-13 and the second from November 15-20. Both the events will be held in Islamabad. Pakistan hosted two similar events in February this year in Islamabad.

